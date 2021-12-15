Man facing murder charges in connection with fatal wreck jailed
The Antelope man accused in the deaths of four people who died in an Interstate 80 wreck was booked Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.
Michael Scott Kelley, 32, is charged with four counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He remained held Wednesday night on $1 million in bail, court records state.
Authorities said late last month that Kelley was still recovering from the Nov. 20 crash that killed two children and two adults. A third child, held in the arms of one of the adults, survived the crash.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a five-member family was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a 2018 Honda Civic when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit them heading westbound on the wrong side of the Interstate.
No court date has been set for Kelley, records state.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Man facing murder charges in connection with fatal wreck jailed
The Antelope man accused in the deaths of four people who died in an Interstate 80 wreck was booked Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail, reports state.