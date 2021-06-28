Grass Valley man faces torture charge

A Grass Valley man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a woman, doused her in gasoline, and acted as if he was going to burn her alive.

Garrett Hadley Stevens, 36, was arrested on the 17000 block of Lawrence Way early Saturday by Nevada County deputies on an outstanding felony warrant stemming from a June 11 domestic violence incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Stevens is charged with one felony count of torture, as well as a misdemeanor count of violating a restraining order, court records state.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office issued the arrest warrant for Stevens.

Stevens allegedly beat the woman, using a sock with a hard object in it as a weapon. She suffered some minor injuries from the assault, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Stevens then allegedly poured gasoline on the woman before picking up a lighter and acting like he was going to light her on fire in what appears to have been deliberate act of terror, Walsh said.

Stevens remained held Monday at the Nevada County Jail on a $507,500 bond, records show.