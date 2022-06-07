Man faces school-related firearms charge

Grass Valley authorities say they arrested a man on Tuesday for possession of a firearm close to a school campus, among other charges.

Treylin Robert MacDonald, 31, of Grass Valley, is charged with four felonies: firearm at school, transporting an assault weapon, possession of a silencer and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle. He also faces two misdemeanors: having a loaded firearm in public and altering the serial number of a firearm, Nevada County Jail reports state.

MacDonald remained jailed Tuesday evening under bond, records show.

MacDonald faces charges in connection to a May 28 incident. He’s accused of possessing a pistol in proximity of a school on the 400 block of South Church Street, Grass Valley Deputy Police Chief Steve Johnson said.

“The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m., when no children or staff were present,” Johnson said in a press release.

The location is four blocks from Lyman Gilmore Middle School, Mount St. Mary’s Academy and Bell Hill Academy Elementary School. Officials from the Grass Valley School District said the issue did not take place on campus nor was it reported by someone affiliated with the campus.

According to California’s Gun-Free School Zone Act, school zones are delineated within 1,000 feet of public or private school grounds. The statute prohibits a person from possessing or discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Johnson said video surveillance captured MacDonald in the area with the pistol visible.

“The owner of the video surveillance discovered the footage and reported it to the police,” Johnson said.

Once officers learned of the incident and reviewed the video evidence, they located MacDonald and took him into custody. He was then transported to the Crisis Stabilization Unit for a mental health evaluation, police said.

“Detectives obtained a search warrant to locate the pistol involved and did, in fact, locate it at his residence,” Johnson said in the release. “The pistol was a non-serialized handgun commonly known as a ‘ghost gun’ that is illegal to possess.”

Johnson said officers discovered other firearm components that are illegal to possess.

After his Monday release from the stabilization unit, MacDonald was arrested and booked, the deputy chief said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com