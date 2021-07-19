Man faces robbery charge in pepper spray incident

A Grass Valley man who was arrested over a week ago on felony domestic violence charges was arrested again Sunday evening for allegedly pepper spraying and then robbing two people, authorities say.

Joseph Richard Pasadava, 20, is facing felony charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy, as well as an additional count of committing a felony while on bail. Pasadava was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence on the 300 block of Pleasant St. in connection with the charges, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dale Norvell said.

Police are also still looking for two unidentified male juvenile suspects who are believed to have assisted Pasadava during the robbery, Norvell added.

Grass Valley police responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Sutton Way after a mother and her adult son reported having been robbed and pepper sprayed in a parking lot, according to Norvell. The two people said that Pasadava had approached them while they were sitting in their vehicle, and without warning he had apparently pepper sprayed both of them in the face, before stealing a wallet and backpack.

Both victims were temporarily disoriented by the attack, and received medical treatment at the scene, Norvell said. Neither individual suffered any lingering injuries from the attack, and both were released at the scene after being treated.

The victims identified Pasadava as their attacker, and police were able to trace the suspect to his residence on Pleasant Street, as they knew where Pasadava lived due to his history of contact with law enforcement, Norvell said.

Just over a week prior to his arrest on Sunday, Pasadava had been released from custody after having bonded out on two felony charges stemming from a separate arrest on July 9. In that case, Pasadava was arrested for allegedly biting his girlfriend, after an altercation between the couple had escalated, Norvell said.

In addition to being charged with felony domestic violence as a result of this incident, Pasadava was also charged with a parole violation relating to yet another previous arrest, the sergeant added.

Pasadava was able to make his $25,000 bond in the earlier case and was released July 11, jail records show — just eight days prior to his latest arrest.

Pasadava remained held Monday at the Nevada County Jail on a $200,000 bond, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com