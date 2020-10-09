Man faces murder charge in Garden Bar Road stabbing
FROM A PRESS RELEASE:
“Last night, shortly after 10:00 pm our Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a resident in the 14000 block of Garden Bar Road reporting a stabbing had just occurred. Deputies responded and arrived to find a male in his late forties suffering from what was believed to be penetrating sharp force wounds. Two other males on the scene were quickly detained. Once the scene was secured, deputies administered first aid to the victim until emergency medical personnel arrived. An air ambulance was also requested. Ultimately the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The two other males that were previously detained were transported to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. One of the males was released after questioning. The other male, sixty-year-old Michael Raymond Stine, was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for murder. The California Department of Justice (DOJ) is currently on scene and assisting with processing. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending death notification to his next of kin.”
Source: Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User