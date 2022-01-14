Man faces life in prison on child sex charges

A Nevada City man accused of sexually abusing a girl over several years remained jailed Friday on $500,000 in bond, authorities said.

Robert Lloyd Goodman, 39, faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child; two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 years old or younger; two counts of oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger; and one count each of lewd act upon a child and forcible lewd act upon a child, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Officers learned about the accusations after the victim told someone, which led to authorities getting involved, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

Prosecutors filed the charged against Goodman on Dec. 8. He was transferred Thursday from outside the area to the Nevada County Jail, and appeared Friday in court, records state.

Appearing via Zoom, Goodman told Judge B. Scott Thomsen he couldn’t currently afford to hire his own attorney, but had people looking into it.

“It just depends how far this goes,” Goodman said. “I’m hoping it’s resolved quickly.”

“We’ll talk about that,” said Deputy Public Defender Hayley Dewey, who was assigned to his case. “It looks unlikely on the face of it.”

The judge told Goodman that, if convicted, he faces 15 years to life imprisonment.

Goodman is accused of abusing a girl from 2010 to 2018, with one time happening the day after she finished third grade. The acts happened in different places in Nevada County, including Goodman’s apartment; a “drug house” in Nevada City; and a “clean and sober” residence, court records state.

