Man faces lewd acts charges

Mark Steven Brocke



A Tennessee man was arrested Monday on decades’ old child molestation accusations, authorities said.

Mark Steven Brocke, 49, faces seven counts related to lewd or lascivious acts against a child under 14, reports state.

According to District Attorney Jesse Wilson, Brocke’s conduct is alleged to have occurred between July 26, 1998, and July 25, 1999, as well as from 1999 to 2012.

“And, when we reviewed the reports, the prosecutor decided to file charges,” Wilson said.

At the time that charges were filed, according to Wilson, Brocke was out of state and had to be brought to Nevada County.

Brocke remained jailed Monday under $800,000 in bond, reports state.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com