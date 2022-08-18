Man faces 9 years in sex case

It took a Nevada County jury under an hour to convict Logan Michael Byrne on a felony charge of sexual penetration by force, authorities said.

Byrne — represented by defense attorney Greg Klein, as well as his own father — also was convicted on a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Jailed after his Wednesday convictions, Byrne, 37, is scheduled for an Oct. 7 sentencing before Superior Court Judge B. Scott Thomsen. He faces a maximum of nine years’ incarceration, District Attorney Jesse Wilson and reports stated.

“We’ll be asking for prison time,” Wilson said.

“It’s a felony sexual assault case,” he added moments later. “Like all cases, it’s a serious case.”

Klein couldn’t be reached for comment.

According to Wilson, the convictions stem from a Jan. 13, 2019, incident. The underage victim was at Byrne’s house as a guest of another minor.

“While at the residence, the defendant supplied the victim with alcohol,” Wilson said in a statement. “Subsequently, the victim fell asleep and woke up to the defendant forcing himself upon the victim.”

Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill prosecuted the case, and the lead sheriff’s investigator was Detective Josie Strachan.

