Man drowns while competing in Lake Tahoe Triathlon

A man died Saturday during a triathlon at Lake Tahoe.

The man was swimming at Sugar Pine Point on Tahoe’s West Shore Saturday when he had to be pulled from the water around 8:23 a.m., according to an email from Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, public information officer with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was competing in the swimming portion of the Lake Tahoe Triathlon.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the man, and a cause of death is pending an autopsy. There is no evidence of foul play or criminal activity, Prencipe told the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

