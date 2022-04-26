Man dies in Cruzon Grade Road crash

A Browns Valley man died in an early Tuesday wreck on Cruzon Grade Road, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m., west of Fox Fire Way. Officers found a 1999 Ford F-250 on its side and the 34-year-old man partially ejected, the California Highway Patrol said.

“The investigating officer determined that for unknown reasons, the male made an unsafe turn to the right and the Ford left the road, colliding into an embankment north of the roadway,” a news release states.

The vehicle overturned on its left side, coming to a stop in the westbound lane. The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, had fatal injuries, reports state.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact CHP at 530-477-4900.

Source: California Highway Patrol