Man dies in crash on McCourtney Road

An unidentified man died in a crash on McCourtney Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol.

At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, a witness reported a green Toyota Tacoma barely visible from the road and was apparently crashed, the release stated. The CHP , was called and responded to the scene. The Toyota was difficult to access due to the dense vegetation. With the aid of the Fire Department, the driver was reached and pronounced dead at the scene.

The time of the collision is still under investigation, but it was determined that the Toyota was traveling southbound on McCourtney Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The Toyota traveled across the northbound lane and off the road where it collided into dense vegetation and an oak tree.

An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted to ensure there were no other victims, the release stated. The weather at the time officers arrived was a mix of rain and snow. The use of alcohol and/or drugs being a factor in this collision is still under investigation. The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

The Grass Valley CHP is asking for help. If anyone has information regarding this collision to please contact the office at 530-477-4900.