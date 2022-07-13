Man dies in 1-vehicle crash
A Gilroy man died Tuesday afternoon in Yuba County in a one-vehicle wreck, authorities said.
The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on Highway 49, south of Camptonville and near Marysville Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The 27-year-old driver, whose identity hasn’t been released, was driving south on the highway in a Toyota Tacoma when the vehicle left the roadway and struck two trees, Officer Jason Bice said in a news release.
“The impact caused significant intrusion into the cab of the pickup,” the report states. “The collision remains under investigation, and alcohol is a possible factor.”
The driver died at the scene, Bice said.
The road was closed for over an hour.
— Managing Editor Alan Riquelmy
