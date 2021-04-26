Man dies after vehicle overturns in ditch; driver arrested for DUI
A Grass Valley man faces a manslaughter charge after authorities say his passenger died Sunday night in a solo-vehicle collision.
Devin McCune, 29, of Livermore, was pronounced dead at the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday. McCune was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and had to be extricated, authorities said.
Phillip Thomas Krulisky, 29, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers and booked into the Nevada County Jail on felony charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, reports state.
The wreck occurred on the 11000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road, just west of Forest View Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Mike Steele.
The vehicle, a 1997 Ford Explorer, flipped into an irrigation ditch after Krulisky lost control of the car. The passenger side of the Ford sustained the most damage, as the right front portion of the car slammed directly into a tree before overturning into the ditch, Steele said.
CHP officers at the scene discovered Krulisky, who was immediately evaluated for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested after it was determined that he was intoxicated, Steele added.
Krulisky did not suffer any serious injuries, and was treated at the scene after complaining of bodily pain stemming from some unspecified injuries. He was then transported to jail and booked, authorities said.
Krulisky remained in custody Monday on a bond of $100,000, reports state.
