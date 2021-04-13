Man dies after collision involving ambulance

A man died Monday evening at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital following a vehicle collision involving an ambulance, authorities said.

The man was being transported to the hospital for a medical condition when the ambulance was struck by a red Chevy Tahoe near the intersection of Dorsey Drive and Highway 49, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

The ambulance was flipped on its side by the collision, but only minor injuries were reported. Everyone in the wreck, other than the man in the ambulance, was treated and cleared at the scene, Bates added.

The male patient was then rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead. It appears the patient’s death was strictly a result of a previous medical condition, and not because of the vehicle collision, Bates said.

The cause of the crash is unclear and is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, he added.

The cause of the crash is unclear and is still under investigation.



Show CaptionsHide Captions

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.