Man convicted in library stabbing gets 15 years to life
Placer County Superior Court Judge Garen Horst on Thursday sentenced an Auburn man convicted of the Auburn Public Library stabbing to 15 years to life, the maximum sentence for these crimes, a news release states.
On Nov. 18, a Placer County jury found the defendant, Opada Joseph Opada, guilty of premeditated attempted murder, causing great bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing two young men at the Auburn Library on Dec. 10, 2019.
“The prosecution was successful due to the Auburn Police Department’s diligent work, the victims’ courage to testify and confront their attacker, and the many compassionate citizens who intervened, provided statements, and testified,” said Deputy District Attorney Shannon Quigley, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “On the day of the incident, and throughout the trial, Placer County citizens showed the strength of our community in the wake of this violent attack. While there may always be people like the defendant who are willing to hurt others, in Placer County there will always be good people willing to help.”
Source: Placer County
