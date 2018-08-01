Man arrested for attacking bus passengers with pepper spray on I-80 near Auburn

The Auburn Journals reports that 60-year-old Edward Charles McLeod was arrested yesterday after allegedly causing a stir on a Greyhound bus Tuesday when he attacked passengers with pepper spray as they traveled through Auburn on Interstate 80.

The attack occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday and affected at least 25 people, the journal report.

According to the Auburn Journal, the bus driver stopped at Bowman along the side of westbound I-80 where emergency units arrived. Dispatchers reported one passenger suffered an injured leg after attempting to escape through a window, jumping out of the bus and into traffic lanes.

California Highway Patrol and Placer County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

McLeod also exited the bus and attempted to flee by stopping a van on I-80, jumping on the vehicle's roof and punching the vehicle, in an attempt to car jack the driver.

He was booked into Placer County Jail in North Auburn on suspicion of battery against a public transit employee or passenger, being a felon in possession of pepper spray, assault, battery and possession of suspected heroin or cocaine. Bail was set at $385,000.

Bus passengers were transferred to another Greyhound to continue their fare, though one passenger was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for medical treatment, the journal reports.