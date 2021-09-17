Man assaults employee at convenience store after being asked to leave, police say

A man was arrested in Grass Valley Thursday morning after police say he physically assaulted and broke the nose of a worker at a convenience store when the employee asked the suspect to leave.

Andrew Michael Wilson, 32, faces a felony count of battery causing serious bodily injury. Wilson was arrested just after 8 a.m. Thursday for assaulting a male employee of a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway, according to Grass Valley Police Officer Clint Lovelady.

The male staffer suffered substantial facial injuries, including bruising on his face and a broken nose, but was reportedly in stable condition and was released from the scene after being treated by medical personnel, Lovelady said.

Wilson, a known transient in the Grass Valley area, purportedly attacked the victim after the employee had asked him to leave the store premises, according to Lovelady. Wilson had apparently already been previously told to stay away from the business after numerous other trespassing incidents.

“The victim told Wilson that he was no longer allowed on the property, and (Wilson) apparently took offense to that,” the officer said. Lovelady added that police later reviewed surveillance footage captured by the store’s video cameras that showed Wilson attacking the employee, which combined with the injuries to the victim gave authorities probable cause to arrest Wilson for assault.

Police responding to the reported assault were able to track down Wilson, who had fled from the scene on foot, and arrested him on Brunswick Road less than a mile away from the incident, Lovelady said.

Wilson remained in custody Friday at the Nevada County Jail on a $50,000 bond, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com