Arrest for Threats, Negligent Discharge and Brandishing of a Firearm

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Brett Hill at his home on Monday, March 6 in 14000 block of Sontag Rd. Three weapons seized at the scene.

 Nevada County Sheriff's Office

At approximately noon on Mon. March 6, Nevada County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 56-year-old Brett Hill at his home in 14000 block of Sontag Road for criminal threats, brandishing a weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Just before 10 a.m., The Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman at the home reporting her brother, identified as Brett Hill, had threatened the family with a firearm and was currently outside the residence firing the weapon.