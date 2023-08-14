fair arrest

Kenneth “Kenny” Brady Fox was arrested for distributing obscene material to children at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Sunday.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Grass Valley, CA – Kenneth “Kenny” Brady Fox, age 20 of Grass Valley, was arrested at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 13 for distributing obscene matter to children with the intent to seduce minors and for committing a felony while out on own recognizance (O.R.) release.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was on patrol at the fairgrounds when it received a report from a vigilant fair vendor who indicated a male, later identified as Fox, was harassing several underage teenage females.