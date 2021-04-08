Man arrested for intentionally setting fires in South Tahoe
South Tahoe authorities arrested a transient Thursday on charges he started two fires, two days after Truckee police levied similar accusations against a Maine man in an unrelated incident.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and South Lake Tahoe Police around 1 a.m. Thursday received a report of a wildland fire on the 1500 block of Al Tahoe Boulevard. After officials arrived on scene they determined it was intentionally set, a press release states.
At the same time about a quarter mile away on Pioneer Trail a responding fire truck discovered a second intentionally set wildland fire.
Personnel spied a man attempting to conceal himself in the brush. Shortly afterward, officers arrived and detained Issac Escalera, 31. The release said he was a recently arrived transient to the area.
Escalera was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for two felony counts of arson to forest land. He is being held on a $110,000 bail.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
Escalera’s arrest came two days after Truckee police arrested Tyler Richard Strout, 28, on accusations he started a fire on the Legacy Trail.
Stout cooperated with police and admitted to starting the fire to keep warm and cook his food, police said.
