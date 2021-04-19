Man arrested for arson in Glenbrook Basin

A homeless man was arrested early Sunday after he intentionally started a fire in front of a pharmacy, authorities said.

Richard Jeremy Long, 44, was booked by the Grass Valley Police Department for suspected arson after he allegedly set fire to a pile of clothing in front of the business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

According to Kimbrough, witnesses at the scene said Long had laid out clothing in front of the shopping center, and then proceeded to douse the clothes in alcohol before igniting a blaze on top of the pile. No one was injured and no damage to any of the surrounding buildings was attributed to the blaze.

In addition to being arrested for arson, Long was also booked for suspected methamphetamine possession. Long did not appear to be under the influence of any narcotics or alcohol at the time of the incident, Kimbrough said.

The incident comes just months after a couple of other arson incidents in the county. A transient was arrested in early February for starting a fire near the Grass Valley Police Department, after police say he lost control of a blaze that he had kindled to warm himself.

In late January, police arrested a man for starting a blaze that destroyed a vacant residence on Broad Street in Nevada City. The man, who was also homeless, broke into the building and started a fire for warmth, but quickly lost control of the blaze, according to Nevada City police. A nearby commercial building was also damaged in that fire.

Long remained jailed Monday under a $10,000 bond, reports state.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com.