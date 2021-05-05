Man arrested for 2 warming fires, possessing weapon

A 29-year-old Sparks, Nevada, man remained jailed Wednesday on accusations he started two warming fires, authorities said.

Simar Jact Singh



Simar Jact Singh faces two felony charges: causing a fire and possessing a zip gun, Nevada County Jail records state.

Officers arrested Singh early Wednesday after Truckee police responded to a call about an ongoing bonfire near Prosser Dam Road, Public Information Officer Deverie Acuff said.

Laura Brown, public information officer for the Truckee Fire Protection District, said firefighters quickly extinguished two small “warming fires” a few feet apart, spanning 4 feet by 4 feet, upon arrival.

“It wasn’t like the fire broke out,” Brown said.

Brown said a fire started anywhere besides private property is considered arson.

“It was not on someone’s private property,” Brown explained. “They started a warming fire out in an area that wasn’t their yard.”

Acuff said during the investigation into the fire, officers discovered a flare gun mechanically converted to shoot .45-caliber bullets.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com