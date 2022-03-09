Man accused of using ax on mother’s car

A Nevada City man accused of taking an ax to his mother’s vehicle, and punching her until she almost lost consciousness, remained behind bars Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

Casey Johnston, 35, faces four felonies: assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, threatening a crime and vandalism. Jailed Tuesday, he remained held Wednesday afternoon on $50,000 in bond, reports state.

According to a news release, the victim on Monday reported that she was attacked by her son, identified as Johnston, in the 11000 block of Daniels Drive.

“Patrol deputies immediately responded to the scene and found the victim’s vehicle nearly pushed over an embankment on the property,” sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Trygg said in a release. “Upon further examination, it was noticed that nearly all of the windows were shattered.”

The victim identified Johnston as the suspect, saying he used an ax on her vehicle while she was in it. He also punched her, and used his pickup to ram her vehicle, the release states.

“At that point, the victim’s vehicle became high centered on some foliage,” Trygg said. “Luckily, the foliage prevented the vehicle from sliding further down the steep hill.”

On Tuesday, detectives executed a search warrant on the property. They spotted Johnston walking toward the home, detained, interviewed and then arrested him, the release states.

“This incident stemmed from the suspect’s belief that his mother stole money from him, which was determined to be unfounded,” Trygg said.

The victim recovered after visiting the hospital, the release states.