Man accused of trying to meet 15 year old will avoid prison time

A man who authorities say tried to have sex with a 15-year-old girl is expected to receive two years’ probation after he pleaded no contest to a felony charge of sexual misconduct.

Michael Akiyoshi, 50, of Nevada County, will also perform 100 hours of mandatory community service under the terms of the plea agreement his defense attorney reached with prosecutors. Two other felony charges against Akiyoshi will be dropped as part of the plea deal, and he will not serve any time in state prison, according to Akiyoshi’s defense attorney, David Alkire.

Akiyoshi pleaded no contest April 30 to one count of inducing sex through false representation, and he will be sentenced on May 28, records show. The other charges against him, that will be dismissed, were for meeting a minor for lewd purposes and having contact with a minor for a sexual offense, both felonies. As a part of his sentence, he will have to register as a sex offender with the state of California, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office said.

Under state law, Akiyoshi could have faced up to four years in state prison.

On July 1, 2019, undercover deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office arrested Akiyoshi as a part of a sting operation. He had arrived on Willow Valley Road, believing that he was meeting a 15-year-old girl to have sex. The two had been exchanging messages for weeks, but in fact the “girl” was a police decoy, and the messages were being monitored by law enforcement. After Akiyoshi had confirmed his intention to have sex with the minor, sheriff’s deputies set up the meeting, Lt. Sean Scales has said.

According to Scales, Akiyoshi allegedly brought several items with him to the address, including methamphetamine, alcohol, whipped cream, and condoms. He was initially charged with two misdemeanor drug offenses for bringing the methamphetamine, although these were later dropped, court records show.

Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill said sheriff’s deputies deserve credit for organizing the sting that resulted in Akiyoshi’s arrest, and noted that no real minors were harmed or involved in the operation.

Hill declined to provide any further comment as to Akiyoshi’s conviction.

Alkire released a brief statement regarding his client’s plea agreement, stating that he believed that both parties were satisfied with the resolution.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer for The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com