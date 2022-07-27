Man accused of trying to have sex with minor

A person who conducted their own sting operation led Nevada County deputies to arrest a man on accusations he tried to meet a minor for sex, authorities said.

Esvardo Chonay Cuy, 31, of Penn Valley, faces felony charges of contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging to meet a minor. Booked late Monday into the Nevada County Jail, Cuy remained behind bars Wednesday on $20,000 in bond, jail reports state.

Authorities say a man had conducted a sting operation against Cuy. Virtual communication had occurred on Sunday. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, the man contacted a deputy on routine patrol in Penn Valley.

“The reporting party indicated he just reported to 9-1-1 that he was out with a subject that came to meet a 15-year-old for sex,” said Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Office, in an email. “Upon further investigation, the reporting party had been virtually communicating with Esvardo about meeting a 15-year-old male with the intent to have sex.”

The man showed deputies evidence, leading them to arrest Cuy, Trygg said.

