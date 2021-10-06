Man accused of thefts just days after being released from custody in separate case

A man who authorities say is linked to multiple vehicle thefts was arrested Wednesday in Kings Beach — just days after being released from custody in a separate case, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sayge Scott Spracklin, 30, is being charged with vehicle theft, possession of stolen identification cards and personal information, and falsely identifying himself to a peace officer, among other charges, according to Truckee CHP Officer Steve Schuh.

Spracklin was arrested early Wednesday on Highway 28, near Raccoon Street, in Kings Beach. After identifying the vehicle Spracklin was driving as stolen, CHP officers pulled him over and conducted a search of his person and his car, Schuh said.

It was determined that Spracklin was a primary suspect in the theft of the vehicle, described as a 2012 Mercedes-Benz E550. Additionally, the officer said that Spracklin had a collection of personal identification and credit card information belonging to other people.

“A notebook full of names and people’s personal information other than his own — including people’s credit card information — was found in his possession,” Schuh said, adding that the suspect falsely identified himself when initially searched by officers, only later giving his actual name and information after he had already been arrested.

Just days before, on Friday, Spracklin was arrested by CHP in Placer County on a separate charge of being in possession of a stolen motorcycle. Spracklin was able to make bail and was released from custody in that case, Schuh said.

Additionally, the CHP officer said that Spracklin is currently under investigation by Reno authorities for multiple alleged identity/personal information theft crimes very similar to his most recent case.

In this instance, CHP learned that the Mercedes-Benz driven by the suspect had been recently reported as stolen in Reno, and Spracklin had been already identified as a suspect, the officer said.

On top of the other charges he faces, Spracklin is also being charged with driving under the influence of illegal drugs, Schuh said.

Spracklin made his $25,000 bail on Wednesday, records show.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com