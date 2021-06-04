Man accused of soliciting woman for sex

A Grass Valley man accused of soliciting a woman for prostitution remained jailed Friday on two misdemeanors and a felony probation violation, authorities said.

Paul Pinkerton, 53, was arrested Thursday near the 1200 block of Sutton Way. He faces the soliciting accusation and an unrelated warrant for false imprisonment, reports state.

According to Grass Valley Police Sgt. Brian Blakemore, officers received a call after 3 p.m. from an unnamed woman. The woman said she was approached by a man making explicit comments to her in reference to sexual acts that he would pay for.

“She declined and he persisted,” Blakemore said.

Blakemore said the woman ended up contacting police, who identified the man as Pinkerton.





The evidence indicates this was a random approach on Pinkerton’s part, he added.

Police can only arrest people for misdemeanors if the acts are witnessed firsthand by authorities, but in this case, the reporting party filed a citizen’s arrest, the sergeant said.

“In order for law enforcement to make an arrest on a misdemeanor, it has to take place in our presence,” Blakemore said. “In this scenario, the officer wasn’t present when the advance happened and it was a misdemeanor.”

Blakemore said in the case of a citizen’s arrest, like this, the private citizen who witnessed the crime indicates they are willing to go to court and testify.

“That’s how we make the arrest,” Blakemore said.

Conversely, the officer said police can arrest people for felonies without having seen the person commit the crime.

“We can develop probable cause that a particular person committed a particular crime, can make the arrest and take them in front of the judge or magistrate,” Blakemore said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com