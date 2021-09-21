Man accused of holding knife to coworker’s throat, threatening to kill him

A Grass Valley man accused of holding a knife to a coworkers throat and threatening to kill him was arrested Monday after turning himself in, police say.

According to the Grass Valley Police Department, Rees Edward Williams, 25, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats. Both charges are felonies.

Williams was released from Nevada County jail Tuesday after making his $25,000 bond, records show.

In an email statement, Williams’ former employer, Atria Grass Valley—a convalescent home for the elderly—confirmed that they had terminated Williams from their employment.

Police had been looking for Williams for several days after his managers at the convalescent home (located on the 100 block of Sutton Way), had filed a police report regarding an incident involving Williams that occurred September 14.

The report alleges that Williams held a kitchen knife to a male coworkers throat and made statements indicating that he intended to kill the victim and another male coworker, according to GVPD Sgt. Clint Bates.

It is not clear what prompted the altercation, Bates said, expressing that the incident appeared to have started with a relatively inane and ordinary kind of disagreement between coworkers, before quickly escalating.

The threats Williams allegedly made were uttered not only towards the man that he assaulted but another coworker who was present and witnessed these events as well, Bates said. No one suffered any physical injuries during the incident.

After the police report was filed, authorities were unable to locate Williams for several days before the 25-year-old ultimately turned himself in at Grass Valley police headquarters Monday afternoon, Bates said.

In a statement provided to The Union, Atria’s regional vice president Aron Alexander said that the senior care facility had terminated Williams immediately after conducting an internal investigation into the incident, emphasizing that swift action was necessitated by the seriousness of the situation.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, staff, family members and other visitors are our top priorities at all times. Immediately following this incident, we notified local authorities and initiated our own internal review,” Alexander said.

“The staff member involved was promptly suspended and terminated. Because this is a legal matter, we cannot comment in specific detail except to say that our focus remains on the safety and well-being of our residents and staff members, as always.”

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com