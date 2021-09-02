Man accused of forcible sexual acts

A South County man was arrested Wednesday morning on accusations he sexually assaulted another man, authorities say.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Cooley Ellison, 35, is facing three felony charges after the male victim told deputies that Ellison had assaulted him without his consent while he was incapacitated. In addition to the charge related to the alleged act itself, Ellison faces two separate charges concerning sexual acts with a victim who is either too mentally unwell to give consent or is too intoxicated to do so.

Ellison, who was booked Wednesday into the Nevada County Jail on a $50,000 bond, made his bail and was released from custody later that afternoon, jail records show.

While Ellison was arrested Wednesday at his residence, the alleged crimes happened Aug. 20 at an unspecified location in South County, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release further details about the accusations against Ellison, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation into the matter, Trygg said.