Man accused of fleeing from deputies on stolen motorcycle faces drug charges

A man suspected of having suspected methamphetamine and heroin for sale was arrested in North San Juan after a short vehicle pursuit with deputies, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Adrian Boynton, 50, of Penn Valley, faces six felonies, including evading a peace officer, possessing and transporting illegal narcotic substances for sale, and possessing ammunition in violation of a court order, reports state.

Boynton was arrested on the 28000 block of Sweetland Road shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop Boynton, who was purportedly speeding while riding a motorcycle on Highway 49, near Hessche Road.

Boynton refused to yield and pull over, and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued. For unknown reasons, Boynton skidded off the road onto some grass, where he fell from the motorcycle and was then taken into custody, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Trygg.

Deputies conducted a brief search of Boynton, and were able to locate over 3 ounces of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of heroin. Such quantities for these drugs far exceed personal usage amounts typically recovered by law enforcement, Trygg said, and this finding, combined with the discovery of drug paraphernalia on the suspect’s person, resulted in Boynton being charged with narcotics distribution.

The drug paraphernalia recovered included packaging materials and a digital scale. Additionally, several hundred dollars in cash, along with an unspecified amount of ammunition, were found in Boynton’s possession, Trygg added.

After detaining the suspect, deputies ran a license plate check and were able to determine that the motorcycle Boynton was riding had been reported as stolen from its owner in Kansas. Boynton was then charged with possession of stolen property, reports state.

Boynton was booked Tuesday morning into the Nevada County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and remained in custody that day, jail records show. His first court date has not been set.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com