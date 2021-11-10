Man accused of extorting money after phone theft

A Roseville man remained jailed Wednesday on accusations he stole a phone and then tried to extort its owner, authorities said.

Then, when booked, deputies found a hypodermic needle in his mouth, Grass Valley police said.

Gabriel Anthony Corral, 29, faces felony charges of extortion, grand theft and bringing alcohol or drugs into the jail. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled substance, Nevada County Jail records state.

Police responded around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of Freeman Lane to reports that someone had stolen a store employee’s phone, Sgt. Clint Lovelady said.

According to Lovelady, the suspect — later identified as Corral — called the store after the theft and spoke with a manager. Corral said he’d return the phone, but wanted a new phone for himself in return.

“When they didn’t have one, he said, ‘OK, money will suffice,’” the sergeant said.

The manager got a prepaid debit card, and agreed to meet the suspect. Police arrived when the manager was exchanging the prepaid card with the suspect near the Wolf Creek Trail, Lovelady said.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” he added. “He had the prepaid card on him at the time of his arrest.”

Corral was found with a small amount of methamphetamine on him during his arrest. At the jail, authorities found a hypodermic needle with its cap on inside his mouth, Lovelady said.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or at 530-477-4249