Man accused of assault, sexual battery bonds out of Nevada County Jail

A man accused of touching two young women at the Combie Road smoke shop where he worked has made his $100,000 bail, authorities state.

Ranjit Singh, 62, faces charges of felony assault with the intent to commit oral copulation and misdemeanor sexual battery. Arrested June 23, Singh made bail Sunday, reports state.

Singh twice tried to convince a Nevada County Superior Court judge to lower his bond. Both times he was denied.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh argued at Singh’s June 16 preliminary hearing that Singh planned the assault, convincing one woman to walk out of a surveillance camera’s view before touching her.

“It shows forethought into what he was doing and what he did,” the prosecutor said.

Kulvinder Singh, Ranjit Singh’s defense attorney, called his client’s bail unreasonably high at last week’s hearing.

“He can’t make the bail at the level that it is,” the defense attorney said.

Judge Linda Sloven, like visiting Judge Jane York Punneo before her, declined to reduce the bail.

Authorities claim Ranjit Singh on June 22 offered a woman alcohol and touched her breast. She punched him and left. On June 23 Singh offered alcohol to a second woman before pushing her into a back room and asking her for oral sex. She fled when another customer distracted Ranjit Singh. Officers arrested him that day.

