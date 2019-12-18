Making the jump: Bear River track and field star Sarah Aanenson picks University of Colorado

After visiting the University of Colorado, Sarah Aanenson knew right away — it was the place for her.

“After I visited it wasn’t a tough decision,” the Bear River senior said. “I knew right after that I had to go there. I loved it.”

It wasn’t long after her trip to Boulder, Colorado that Aanenson committed to attend the University of Colorado and compete on the Buffaloes track and field team.

“I visited three other schools and looked at a lot of other places. Colorado just really stood out,” Aanenson said. “On my visit I met the coach and met the team. The coach was super awesome. She seemed like the best option for me. And, it seems like a good environment for me to really improve and push myself.”

A standout in multiple track and field events, Aanenson said she will focus on jumping at Colorado, but left open the possibility of competing in the heptathlon.

“The plan is to start off doing jumps. I will be training with the jumps and multi groups,” she said. “I could potentially become a heptathlete. It would be cool to see what I can do with those events.”

Aanenson, a multi-sport star, came to Bear River as a junior, and it didn’t take long for her to make an impact on the basketball court, the track and the golf course.

During her junior year of track and field, she placed first in the 100-meter dash, the 200, the long jump and the triple jump at the Pioneer Valley League Championships. She then placed first in the long jump at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters meet, and took seventh in the long jump at the State Championships with a leap of 18-feet, 10 inches.

“She has been an absolute pleasure to coach,” said Bear River track and field coach Dan Buxton. “She’s a very gifted athlete, but she’s also a genuine and kind person … She has heart, more so than anyone else I’ve ever bumped into.”

Aanenson also helped the Lady Bruins basketball team reach the playoffs and was named to the All-Pioneer Valley League team as a junior.

As a member of the golf team this year, Aanenson earned All-PVL honors as she helped the Lady Bruins win the PVL title as well as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 5 championship.

Aanenson said she is skipping the basketball season this year to avoid injury and focus on track.

“This season I want to focus on getting better, focus on my jumps. I want to jump over 19 feet and hopefully break the record,” she said. “I really like track because it’s individual but it is also a team sport. It’s a really good sport for pushing yourself. I can work hard at it, see improvement and get better. I just love it. It comes pretty natural to me, so working hard at it is something I like to do.”

Colorado is a Division I school which competes in the Pac-12. A season ago, the Buffaloes women’s team placed third at the Pac-12 Championships and ninth at the NCAA National Championships.

Aanenson said she plans to study astrophysics while attending the University of Colorado, in hopes of one day being a scientific researcher.

She expressed gratitude for her coaches and her parents for all their support along the way.

“Dan Buxton, my coach at Bear River, he’s just the best. He’s super supportive and he’s been really great,” Aanenson said. “I’m most grateful for my parents, they’ve supported me in everything I’ve wanted to do, helped me make the decision and have just been there for me.”

