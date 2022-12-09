Making spirits bright

Members of the community lined Broad Street in Nevada City and waved to the hundreds of motorcyclists that took part in the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run in 2021.This year the route will pass through not only downtown Nevada City, but downtown Grass Valley and Mill Street.

Photo: Elias Funez

The streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley will be busy today as the 31st Annual Nevada County Toy Run weaves its way through the area.

Beginning at the Rood Administration Building in Nevada City, riders will kick their stands up at noon. The final destination of the motorcycle train will be the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where families in need will be gifted with holiday toys.

Today’s event will go in spite of stormy weather, said organizers who spent much of Friday setting up overhead shelter at the fairgrounds for those dropping off or receiving toys.

“We are trying to get everybody some coverage for once they get to the fairgrounds,” said the Toy Run’s head organizer Eric Oliver. “At the Rood there is a fair amount of coverage with the solar panels. But we are trying to get somewhere dry to stand when they bring toys.”

A trailer full of toys is delivered along with the parade of hundreds if not thousands of motorcyclists that took party in the 2018 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.

Photo: Elias Funez

For the run, organizers were able to receive support from Grass Valley merchants in their bid to open up Mill Street—which has been closed to vehicles—so the Toy Run can resume its original route.

Robin Davies, CEO of Grass Valley Chamber & Visitors Center explained that Grass Valley’s Public Works removed the K-rails—the concrete barriers that were placed at each end of the main shopping and dining section of Mill Street. They were replaced with removable bollards, making an easy transformation of the street for parades and events like the Toy Run.

“Its only a matter of removing bollards on each end,” explained Davies. “So there are bollards going across and they are able to be removed. The bollards are permanent and will be removed for events with vehicles.”

Davies added that portable restrooms will be available for onlookers and those enjoying the downtown area.

A pair of Santa’s elves ride down Broad Street in Nevada City with a sack full of goodies bound for the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the annual food and toy run last year.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Restrooms are in place,” she said. “There is signage and (the restrooms) are located in the South Church parking lot. Go down Memorial Alley and the parking spot right in front of you will hold two regular and one ADA and they are there 10:00 a.m. to dusk, and on Fridays are open through the end of (Cornish Christmas).”

According to Davies, downtown Grass Valley merchants have shown an incredible amount of support for the event.

“I can tell you when the city met with the merchants and asked them whether they wanted to have the Toy Run resume its traditional route down Mill Street the resounding response was yes, you bet! Indeed it is going to be good for businesses. It becomes a very congenial afternoon.”

A motorcyclist drops off a large stuffed animal that is added to the pile of stuffed animals collected during the Nevada County Food and Toy Run last year.

Photo: Elias Funez

Oliver said his organization isn’t exactly sure how many motorcycles will be participating but said his best guess is around 400, and he is eager to spread the word that toys are still needed. New toys can still be dropped off at the fairgrounds today during the event by entering at Gate 1.

“It’s a concern as far as if we don’t get enough toys, we can’t give them out,” Oliver stated. “These kids are in need. We had about 600 families signed up for kids to receive toys. It’s important people participate and get the word out.”

For more information please visit nevadacountytoyrun.com http://www.facebook.com/nevadacountytoyrun . Monetary donations are always accepted, though will be rolled into next year’s Toy Run funds.

Visitors can obtain information from Mill Street’s merchants, or visit the Downtown Grass Valley Association’s website at downtowngrassvalley.com.

Children get to select gifts for themselves after the motorcyclists drop off hundreds of different gifts at the terminus of the Nevada County Food and Toy Run at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The event takes place again today and begins at noon at the Eric Rood Administrative Center before making its way through Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez

