Making spirits bright
Nevada County Toy Run to take place despite predicted rain
The streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley will be busy today as the 31st Annual Nevada County Toy Run weaves its way through the area.
Beginning at the Rood Administration Building in Nevada City, riders will kick their stands up at noon. The final destination of the motorcycle train will be the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where families in need will be gifted with holiday toys.
Today’s event will go in spite of stormy weather, said organizers who spent much of Friday setting up overhead shelter at the fairgrounds for those dropping off or receiving toys.
“We are trying to get everybody some coverage for once they get to the fairgrounds,” said the Toy Run’s head organizer Eric Oliver. “At the Rood there is a fair amount of coverage with the solar panels. But we are trying to get somewhere dry to stand when they bring toys.”
For the run, organizers were able to receive support from Grass Valley merchants in their bid to open up Mill Street—which has been closed to vehicles—so the Toy Run can resume its original route.
Robin Davies, CEO of Grass Valley Chamber & Visitors Center explained that Grass Valley’s Public Works removed the K-rails—the concrete barriers that were placed at each end of the main shopping and dining section of Mill Street. They were replaced with removable bollards, making an easy transformation of the street for parades and events like the Toy Run.
“Its only a matter of removing bollards on each end,” explained Davies. “So there are bollards going across and they are able to be removed. The bollards are permanent and will be removed for events with vehicles.”
Davies added that portable restrooms will be available for onlookers and those enjoying the downtown area.
“Restrooms are in place,” she said. “There is signage and (the restrooms) are located in the South Church parking lot. Go down Memorial Alley and the parking spot right in front of you will hold two regular and one ADA and they are there 10:00 a.m. to dusk, and on Fridays are open through the end of (Cornish Christmas).”
According to Davies, downtown Grass Valley merchants have shown an incredible amount of support for the event.
“I can tell you when the city met with the merchants and asked them whether they wanted to have the Toy Run resume its traditional route down Mill Street the resounding response was yes, you bet! Indeed it is going to be good for businesses. It becomes a very congenial afternoon.”
Oliver said his organization isn’t exactly sure how many motorcycles will be participating but said his best guess is around 400, and he is eager to spread the word that toys are still needed. New toys can still be dropped off at the fairgrounds today during the event by entering at Gate 1.
“It’s a concern as far as if we don’t get enough toys, we can’t give them out,” Oliver stated. “These kids are in need. We had about 600 families signed up for kids to receive toys. It’s important people participate and get the word out.”
For more information please visit nevadacountytoyrun.com http://www.facebook.com/nevadacountytoyrun. Monetary donations are always accepted, though will be rolled into next year’s Toy Run funds.
Visitors can obtain information from Mill Street’s merchants, or visit the Downtown Grass Valley Association’s website at downtowngrassvalley.com.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.
