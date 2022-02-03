Making plans: County looks toward economic drivers

Nevada County has declared economic development a priority.

The Economic Resource Council on Thursday provided an outlook on county initiatives and objectives in the coming year, with economic development being at the forefront.

ERC board member Andy Burton said the Board of Supervisors has made economic development a priority, with an emphasis on resiliency and expansion of housing, broadband, collaboration with contractors, health care and leveraging partnership opportunities to attain goals.

The strategy will require a collaborative effort on the part of the county, in particular, by nurturing its relationship with the ERC and maintaining its contract with the Sierra Business Council.

Trisha Tillotson, the county’s Community Development Agency director, said the economic recovery of the past two years has been aided by housing and recreation facilities, along with opportunities linked to public service enhancements.





“Over the past year, CDA focused on training staff and increased outreach with public forums to focus on how to make our permit process as easy as possible,” she said.

Successes include the Rincon Del Rio housing project’s approval last year, $248,000 in Proposition 68 funds for the Pines to Mines Trail, and a declaration to lay down broadband infrastructure. Additionally, there were 450 permit and project applications in 2021, including 158 commercial cannabis permits. The Building Department accepted 428 building permits.

Kristin York, vice president of the Sierra Business Council, said that last year her group assisted 364 businesses with one-on-one counseling.

“One thing SBC hears is a lack of childcare in the community,” she said. “So, we held a six-part workshop on how to conduct in-home day care and now we have six up-and-running day care centers caring for 40 children.”

FUNDING

Tillotson also mentioned the need for responding to evolving climate change conditions, such as the previous year’s droughts, by adapting homes in a way that can protect homeowners against wildfire and flooding. It is also a way to make the county a better candidate for state and federal funding coming down the pipeline later this year.

“We can prepare for grants through a Community Economic Resiliency Fund by home hardening,” she said.

The county put in a new sewer line in the Combie Road area that made the Higgins Marketplace project possible, she said.

“And we’re looking into putting in a fire suppression system in North San Juan,” she said. “Why … because if we have an inability to protect buildings from fire, it makes it infeasible to construct new commercial buildings. So having that fire system in place will allow future commercial projects to be realized.”

Housing, broadband and recreation are economic drivers, Tillotson said.

“We’re looking at a Penn Valley Community Center as a potential project,” she said. “And a Soda Springs Visitors Center is another example of how to drive the economy. It has prime growth potential and we need to accommodate visitors with refuse and sanitation issues.”

Supervisors will vote soon on the federal American Recovery Plan Act fund allocation, determining how best to apply it. There is also a $250,000 revolving loan fund, and a $1.3 million reserve for infrastructure projects.

Cultural recreation activities are another economic driver, said York. Trailheads, rest rooms, parking improvements and other recreational amenities present ideal opportunities.

“But you have to have plans in place to show you’ve done the preparation,” York said.

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com