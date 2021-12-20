 Makers Mart showcases art for sale | TheUnion.com
Makers Mart showcases art for sale

News |

Elias Funez
  

Holiday shoppers take advantage of the weekend’s Holiday Makers Mart at The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, where local artists such as Chazlynn Watts of Auray Designs showcased and offered wares for sale.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Suzanne Christ Burr stands behind her display of silk scarves and felted artistry Saturday at the Holiday Makers Mart.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local artists offered their unique wares ranging from paintings and gift cards to ceramics and jewelry.
Photo: Elias Funez
A print making block and tools used by artist Chris Dacre to make custom prints was on display at the artist’s booth during the weekend’s Holiday Makers Mart.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts hosted a special Holiday Makers Mart over the weekend, which featured local crafts and art created by artists from around the community.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
The brass jewelry of Auray Designs by artist Chazlynn Watts was offered for sale during last weekend’s Holiday Makers Mart.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union
Block prints from artist Chris Dacre were on display.
Photo: Courtesy Austin Metzger for The Union

