Make Easter puppets with industry experts
Twin brothers Sean and Patrick Johnson are professional puppet builders and puppeteers and the co-owners of Swazzle Inc., a company that builds puppets for film, television and online productions. Swazzle’s work can be seen in Netflix’s “Waffles and Mochi,” Comedy Central’s “Crank Yankers” and YouTube’s “The Treebees.”
Sean and Patrick will be presenting a family friendly drop-in puppet building workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lola and Jack in downtown Grass Valley. Participants will make a one-of-a-kind Easter Bunny glove puppets by sewing and gluing a collection of laser cut felt pieces. Lola and Jack is located at 131 Mill St. in Grass Valley. The cost is $20.
For the last 20 years Sean and Patrick lived and worked in Los Angeles where they performed puppets in productions such as “The Muppets,” “The Jungle Book” and “The Pee-wee Herman Show.” They recently relocated their business to Grass Valley.
