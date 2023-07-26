The 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF), the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) largest annual fundraiser, is looking for environmental and adventure films from around the world that illustrate the earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment.

The regular deadline for submitting films is August 13, the late deadline: September 17. The 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival dates are February 15-19, 2024.