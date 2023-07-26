The 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival (WSFF), the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) largest annual fundraiser, is looking for environmental and adventure films from around the world that illustrate the earth’s beauty, the challenges facing our planet, and the work communities are doing to protect the environment.
The regular deadline for submitting films is August 13, the late deadline: September 17. The 2024 Wild & Scenic Film Festival dates are February 15-19, 2024.
Since 2003, WSFF has welcomed documentary and narrative shorts and features about nature, community activism, intentional adventure, conservation, health, water, energy, climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, food, and farming.
WSFF’s objective is to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation through stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography, and first-rate storytelling.
Films are curated into themed tracks, which pair projects with complimentary subject matter or ideas to create a cinematic journey for audiences.
While all submissions will be considered, WSFF is especially interested in projects that interpret their 2024 theme, Reel Action. This theme pays homage to the festival’s mission to inspire activism.
The festival will look for films that work as a call to action, inviting audiences to learn about the most pressing environmental problems and initiatives anyone can take to improve the natural world and lives around the globe.
“Whether it’s reducing your carbon impacts, choosing sustainable products, volunteering in your community, or educating others, anyone can be an agent of change throughout the year, and our festival sets that tone,” said Lívia Campos de Menezes, the festival’s director.
You can find out how to submit your film by heading over to the WSFF website at wildandscenicfilmfestival.org
If you have questions about how to submit your film, contact Lívia Campos de Menezes, Wild & Scenic Film Festival Director at (530) 265-5961 ext. 230.
ABOUT THE WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL MAIN CATEGORIES:
Environmental Films
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival accepts all films with an environmental theme, including documentaries, animation, shorts, features, and narratives. They look for environmental films that are entertaining, educational, and, above all else, inspirational. They want their audiences to be inspired to make a difference in their communities and the world.
Adventure Films
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival screens entertaining and inspiring adventure films from all over the world. Topics include climbing, mountaineering, surfing, and more. A particular preference is given to adventure films with an environmental focus.
Student Films
Are you a student filmmaker? WSFF encourage you to submit your student environmental and adventure films. They accept documentaries, animation, kids’ films, shorts, and music videos. Films should be informative, engaging, and inspiring. An enrolled student at any level of education must have completed the project.
ABOUT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION
The Wild & Scenic Film Festival cannot fulfill their mission of uniting the community to heal the earth without seeing the intersection of social justice with the environmental movement. If we want a better planet for all, we must invite and include all voices.
About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org
ABOUT WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL: One of the nation’s largest environmental and adventure film festivals, the 22nd annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival combines stellar filmmaking, cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for generations to come. Festival-goers are treated to a wide variety of award-winning films, including those about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy, wildlife, and environmental justice. Happening February 15-19, 2024, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival is hosted and produced by the nonprofit organization South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) to raise funds for their year-round conservation work. This flagship festival kicks off a nationwide tour bringing Wild & Scenic films to more than 65,000 people annually.
For more information, visit https://www.WildandScenicFilmFestival.org