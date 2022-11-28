Major winter storm on the way Nevada County

A Cal Trans snow plow makes its way along Highway 20 above Harmony Ridge following a winter storm last year. The National Weather Service is calling for four feet to five feet of snow over the Donner Summit following this week’s storm expected to hit Wednesday night.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

A winter storm with major snow and wind impacts is headed towards Nevada County with forecasters calling for five to seven and a half inches of precipitation between Wednesday and Sunday in Grass Valley and four to five feet of snow over Donner Summit.

The National Weather Service is calling for dangerous travel conditions in the mountains and is warning motorists of extended delays, chain controls and likely highway closures as well as significant reduction in visibility with whiteout conditions at times late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday evening snow levels are expected to start out at 3,000-4,500 feet and could come down to 2,500 feet or further as the storm pushes through.

Heaviest snowfall is expected Wednesday night through Friday morning with a 60 to 85 percent chance of more than eight inches of snow.

“Right now, late Thursday night into Friday morning,” National Weather Service Sacramento senior meteorologist Robert Baruffaldi said of the chance for low snow. “If there’s something still left over it will most likely be in the form of snow for Grass Valley.”

“There is a chance that the precipitation might have already passed by then. Most of the precipitation is through the afternoon, during the day Thursday and Thursday evening and after that drying out.

Gusty winds are also expected to accompany Thursday’s winter storm with gusts peaking at 40 miles per hour during the day and into the evening before tapering off.

Another round of wet winter weather is expected Saturday and Sunday.

“Kind of similar impacts as far as the rainfall totals,” Baruffaldi said. “Snow levels a little bit higher, 3,500 to 4,000 foot range.”

When asked if this storm could have similar impacts to the Dec/Jan low snow event of 2021/2022, that crippled Nevada County for weeks for some, Baruffaldi said, “not even close.”

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.