A 37 year old Oakland female suffered major injuries after her vehicle drove off of Highway 20 west of Harmony Ridge Road, and struck several trees Sunday evening.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), fire personnel and officers arrived at the scene at approximately 9:00 p.m. and located a 2005 Honda Element on the south side of the highway with the driver trapped inside and unconscious.
The driver, identified as Caitlin Jonkel of Oakland, suffered major injuries and required extensive extrication efforts on behalf of emergency personnel.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Jonkel had been driving the Honda west on SR-20 and entered a moderate left curve in the roadway, officials said. The Honda left the north side of the highway and Jonkel over-corrected, crossing the center line and running off of the south side of the road.
The Honda collided with multiple trees south of the roadway, causing major intrusion into the passenger compartment. Jonkel suffered major injuries and was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by air ambulance in critical condition. The cause of the collision remains under investigation; drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors at this time.