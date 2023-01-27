Inside the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City, over 100 people of all ages gathered to participate in an evening of song under the direction of Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith on Wednesday evening.
Baggett has over 27 years of choral directing experience, and his approach is enthusiastic and inviting. He divides the group into three groups, “high, medium, and low” singers. No experience reading music necessary, just a willingness to unite voices.
Baggett is a “magical director,” according to event founder Pamela Meek, who had her mother in mind during the show’s creation. Meek said that her mother loved to sing and later in life was afflicted with Parkinson’s disease. Even through her diagnosis and onset of the disease, she was still able to sing, and continued to sing until her passing.
The group performed and recorded the popular Journey anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” for publication with the coordination of sound technician Paul Kraushaar and videographer Ellie McCutchon, who works with Sweet Harmony Session, a YouTube channel that supports the music scene in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
It was the fifth anniversary of the event, excluding two COVID years, according to Meek. This year, the additional singers and guitarist from the musical group Harmony Happens helped each group work on their part, with one group in the Osborn Woods room, one in the foyer, and one in the Stone Hall to practice.
After practicing separately, the group comes together and Baggett melds them all together in a harmonized finale which can be found on YouTube under “Foundry Sings.”
The next Foundry Sings community sing along event is scheduled for April 5 at Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring St., Nevada City. For tickets and information, go to https://minersfoundry.org/.
