facebook tracking pixel Magic Summer Nights in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Magic Summer Nights in Nevada City

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Summer Nights in Nevada City closed out Wednesday evening with its final installment of the summer and folks came out in droves to take in the art, entertainment, and food and vendor booths. Summer Nights made its triumphant return following a two year lapse due to the Covid pandemic.
Photo: Elias Funez
Band members of Beyond the Rails entertain those at the intersection of Pine and Commercial Streets in downtown Nevada City during Wednesday’s final Summer Nights event of the year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Commercial Street in Nevada City is closed to vehicle traffic during Wednesday’s Summer Nights in Nevada City event, allowing for folks to congregate freely.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User