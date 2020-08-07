Macro-grants available to anchor institutions

Local community institutions have less than two weeks to apply for macro-grants up to $500,000 to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors last month approved an expenditure plan allowing the county to use $1.5 million of its $10 million state coronavirus relief fund allocation to set up a grant process similar to its nonprofit Nevada County Relief Fund, but on a larger scale. Grants will range from $50,000 to $500,000, with two to four grants expected to be over $300,000.

Interested institutions can apply at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/734/Purchasing. No late applications will be accepted.

The county held a virtual conference for interested applicants Thursday, which saw about 60 attendees, said Caleb Dardick, county projects administrator.

“With 60 people on the phones, there’s clearly a high level of community knowledge and interest in this,” he said. “We want to make sure the money gets out to where it can make the biggest positive impact on our community.”

People can submit questions about the application to desiree.belding@co.nevada.ca.us before Aug. 14, when the county will publish an addendum with any changes and frequently asked questions.

A five-to-seven person panel of Purchasing Department staff and community members chosen by the County Executive Office will evaluate applications based on demonstrated economic impact to the community and an institution’s capacity to manage, oversee and use the funding. Other criteria include a track record leveraging additional partnerships and resources, the fiscal impact COVID-19 has had, and how applicants will measure and report outcomes.

Applicants must adhere to county, state, and federal COVID-19 guidelines in order to be eligible. Businesses and nonprofits must have at least five years of operation to be eligible.

According to Dardick, the panel will remain anonymous until the recommendations have been made. Each panelist has signed recusal statements pledging not to participate if they have a personal interest in an applicant.

The panel will present its recommendations to the board at its Sept. 22 meeting.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.