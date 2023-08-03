Machen MacDonald: Learn to discern

Machen MacDonald

 File photo

Thinking solves problems and overthinking creates them. In the world of small business, the power of thought is a formidable tool that leads to success. To navigate the delicate balance between effective problem-solving and overthinking, entrepreneurs can embrace the acronym THINK, drawing wisdom from various sources.

T — Trust Your Instincts and Intuition: Embrace the philosophy of successful individuals like Warren Buffet and Oprah Winfrey, who emphasize the significance of intuition and authenticity. Trusting your instincts allows you to make confident decisions and avoid the trap of overthinking. Developing a strong intuition and good instincts often comes from making mistakes. According to motivational business and life coach Tony Robbins, “Success comes from good judgment and making good decisions, good judgment comes from experience, and experience often comes from bad judgment.” Successful people learn to view mistakes and failures as lessons and carry those learnings forward for their betterment and not to their detriment.

