In our fast-paced world, time has become one of the most valuable commodities we possess. It seems that there are never enough hours in the day to accomplish all that we desire. However, effective management of our thinking and actions in relation to time can greatly enhance our productivity, happiness, and overall success. Let’s explore how to best manage our time by utilizing an acronym for TIME referencing both Chronos time and Kairos time, and drawing inspiration from the wisdom of the Stoics.
T — Target refers to setting clear and specific goals for ourselves. When we know what we want to accomplish, we can better prioritize our time and avoid distractions. As Seneca, the Roman Stoic philosopher, once said, “It’s not that we have a short time to live, but that we waste a lot of it.” By targeting our goals, we can make the most of the time we have and avoid squandering it.
I — Invest means investing our time in activities that bring us closer to our goals. This includes both personal and professional development. We must constantly strive to improve ourselves and expand our knowledge and skills. As Epictetus, another Stoic philosopher, said, “No man is free who is not a master of himself.” By investing in ourselves, we become more self-reliant and better equipped to handle the challenges that life throws our way.
M — Manage involves managing our time wisely. This means creating a schedule and sticking to it. It also means prioritizing our tasks and avoiding procrastination. As Marcus Aurelius, the famous Stoic emperor, said, “The more we value things outside our control, the less control we have.” By managing our time effectively, we take control of our lives and increase our chances of success.
E — Enjoy refers to taking time to enjoy the present moment. This means taking breaks, spending time with loved ones, and engaging in hobbies or activities that bring us joy. Life is long enough, and a sufficiently generous amount has been given to us for the highest achievements if it were all well invested.” By enjoying the present moment, we not only recharge our batteries but also gain perspective on what is truly important in life.
It is important to recognize the difference between Chronos time and Kairos time. Chronos time refers to the quantitative aspect of time — hours, minutes, and seconds. It is the time that we measure on a clock or a calendar. Kairos time, on the other hand, refers to the qualitative aspect of time. It is the right or opportune moment. As the ancient Greeks would say, “Kairos is a moment that holds the potential for greatness.” Kairos time can be associated with the experience or even emotion of time.
To be most effective, we must learn to balance Chronos time with Kairos time. We must recognize the importance of deadlines and schedules, while also being open to opportunities that arise unexpectedly. As philosopher Alan Watts once said, “The future is a concept, it doesn’t exist. There is no such thing as tomorrow. There never will be, because time is always now.” By being present in the moment and open to opportunities, we can make the most of our time and achieve greatness.
We can lengthen our episodes of being present in the moment by what’s known as segment intending. For each segment of your day be intentional of how you want to be, what you want to accomplish, and what you need to have to be most effective during the next appointment, session, meeting, etc. think Be-Do-Have. When we don’t segment intend, it can seem like we have fallen into the busy trap of the day and it feels like we are in the middle of a marathon not knowing which mile we are on nor where the finish line is. This surely leads to overwhelm and exhaustion.
To gain your power back practice segment intending of your TIME.
Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!
No. 1 bestselling author Machen MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business strategy coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000