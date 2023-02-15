Machen MacDonald: Learn to discern

Machen MacDonald

 File photo

People that achieve their goals on a consistent basis are master re-framers. Reframing is the act of adjusting your perspective from which you see something. In essence, it is making a new, different, or more empowering meaning of a given situation.

Imagine a picture in an old rickety gaudy frame. Most of the viewing attention goes to the frame rather than the picture. It detracts from the beauty of the picture, or the situation in this case. However, with the right complementary frame it can bring out the best of the picture and bring to life much of what was once not seen.

