Staff Writer
“It’s strange how in life things just happen. That’s the way life is — you never know what’s going to happen, really,” Jack Goetz said while waiting for guests to arrive for his 104th birthday party.
He would know.
Goetz lives in Grass Valley now, but the stories of his 104 years took place all around the world.
He put together some of his stories and fictionalized others into a book titled From Makeup to Murder.
“I always called myself Lucky Jack,” Goetz said. “I survived a lot of things I wouldn’t have thought I would. When you do dangerous things, dangerous things happen.”
Goetz was raised outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and joined the Air Force during World War II serving with the 392nd bomb group.
“I wanted to fly missions over Germany,” Goetz said. “I was the Top Turret Runner of a B-24 Liberator.”
When flying at high altitudes, the temperatures go down below -30 degrees.
The necessary electric warming suit that Goetz wore in those days while flying malfunctioned and he suffered injury to his back, which he always had problems with, and he was prevented from flying his next mission.
The substitute who went in his place and the five friends who are mentioned in a chapter of his book titled “The Boys of April” were shot down over Germany and killed.
Goetz was sent to a hospital in Atlantic City, and one evening while walking along the Boardwalk he saw a beautiful girl who would later become his wife of 76 years.
Jane.
“I saw this gorgeous creature coming along and I thought ‘Wow!’ I better do something,” Goetz said. “I walked up to her and said, ‘Excuse me, do you visit wounded veterans in the hospital, you and your friends?’ She looked me up and down and said, ‘Yes.’”
Goetz went on to say, “I told her my name and said, ‘Could you come visit me in the hospital tomorrow morning?’ That’s a safe thing to do. And by God, they showed up. I got her name, took her out that night and two months later, we were married.”
“Jane would say, ‘Wherever you go, that’s where I want to hang my hat,’” Goetz said. “I couldn’t believe she would spend her life with a thug like me.”
Goetz went to Pennsylvania State University on the G.I. Bill. and earned a degree in journalism.
“I didn’t want to work in journalism. I liked the aerospace business,” Goetz said. “I worked for General Electric… The engineers were poor writers. We would rewrite it so that people could understand.”
General Electric was contracted with the government and asked Goetz and his family to move to El Segundo in the Bay of Los Angeles closer to their headquarters.
“I was concerned about moving — worried about uprooting my family,” Goetz said. “My son was twelve at the time and I said to him, ‘How do you feel about moving to California?’ and he said, ‘Sounds great to me. I’ll start a new life!’ They loved California from the get-go.”
Goetz and his family moved to Palos Verdes Estates on the peninsula of the Bay of Los Angeles.
“I’ve lived 100 years. I had a fantastic life. I had a beautiful marriage and a wonderful son and wonderful friends and a great job and exciting times,” Goetz said.
He mentioned one good friend who he played tennis with for over 20 years, Bob Schafer.
“That cemented our relationship and he always tells people he never won a set,” Goetz said. “I tell people he beats me at golf.”
Goetz and another friend are described in a chapter of his book where they climbed Mt. Whitney, the highest mountain in the contiguous United States and the Sierra Nevada, with an elevation of 14,505 feet.
Goetz admitted he was so sick from the elevation at 12,000 feet that he almost didn’t make it.
“In the morning before dark we started out again. There was a 90 foot cliff with all these switchbacks,” Goetz said. “We made it to the top and back down the other side.”
The coincidences that occurred throughout Goetz’s life test the argument of fate and free will.
“Just get out there and do the best you can, be active,” Goetz said. “You’ll have things happen to you — some are good and some are not so good.”
Something you think is unfortunate may turn out to save your life.
Goetz describes stories in his book of chances he took that turned out great.
Once he and a buddy went to the Studios at Paramount Pictures trying to get a job as extras on a movie set.
They got hired on a movie with Bing Crosby, and were thrilled to play two privates in a war picture.
While piling in the back of a Jeep, driven by Crosby, Goetz noticed the back pocket of Crosby’s was on fire because he had stuck his pipe in there.
The movie star was appreciative and recommended the extra be given a promotion.
Nowadays, Goetz enjoys oil painting and the company of his son and a few friends.
He says that he has painted over 150 paintings but as fast as he paints them, his friends take them home.
Jane passed away a year ago and that has been hard for Goetz.
“When I lost her last year it just shattered me. It’s hard when you’ve been with somebody for 76 years and love them like crazy,” Goetz said. “Now I just take it one day at a time.”
After a pause, Goetz went on to say, “I’m glad that I was charming enough and smart enough to win her over.”
Happy birthday “Lucky” Jack Goetz.