Lucchesi hosts Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release

Lucchesi Vineyards, located at 19698 View Forever Lane, will host Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release at their Wine and Movie night at 6:30 p.m. on July 27. While enjoying Lucchesi’s wines, attendees have to opportunity to meet WR&R’s “Wildlife Ambassadors” (owls, hawks and a crow) and hear their back stories. Raffle tickets will be for sale with the chance to win prizes, plus information on how to help wildlife. Reserve tickets by calling Lucchesi between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 530-615-4222 or go online to http://www.lucchesivineyards.com/eventreservations.htm. Tickets are also available at Lucchesi’s tasting room at 128 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Tickets include a glass of wine, visits with the WRR ambassadors, (bring your camera and have your picture taken with an ambassador for a small donation), popcorn and a movie. Admission is $15.