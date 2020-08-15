Loyalton Fire: 15K-20K acres burned; 5% containment
From a release:
LOYALTON FIRE Evening Update: 8/15/2020
|Loyalton Fire Summary
|Resources
|Acres Burned:
|15,000 -20,000
|Hand Crews:
|16
|Total Containment:
|5%
|Engines:
|30
|Expected Containment:
|9/1/2020
|Aircraft:
|9
|Cause:
|Under Investigation
|Water Tenders:
|3
|Total personnel
|500+
|Bulldozers & Masticators
|6
|Air Tankers
|6
Current Situation: The Loyalton Fire originated east of the town of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith. The Loyalton fire is burning in grass, sagebrush, and juniper and has spread north toward the community of Chilcoot and east into Long Valley. Active fire behavior is expected throughout the evening. A smoke column is visible throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno.
Evacuations: There are mandatory evacuations in portions of Plumas, Lassen, and Sierra counties:
- Mandatory evacuation Chilcoot, south of Highway 70
- Mandatory evacuation Long Valley Road and Scott’s Flat Road south of Highway 70
- Mandatory evacuation west of Highway 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs
- Advisory evacuation in Vinton
- Advisory evacuation in Chilcoot, north of Highway 70
- Advisory evacuation east of 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs
Closures: Highway 70 closed from Highway 49 to Highway 395. Hwy 395 is closed from hallelujah junction to Border Town.
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6975/
