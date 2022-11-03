Low snow surprises Grass Valley, more forecast next week





Grass Valley, Nevada City, and many other surrounding Nevada County residents were surprised to wake up surrounded by a light snowfall that quickly turned to ice following Wednesday’s waning weather system.

Motorists could be seen struggling to get vehicles defrosted in the morning while reports of vehicles hitting black ice came in from Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.

Accumulation amounts ranged from a dusting down near Rough and Ready, to a few inches up on Banner Mountain.

“Things were a little lower than what we thought,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Cory Mueller said of the low snow.

Over the mountain passes, about a foot and a half of snow accumulation was measured.

The snow lab on Donner Summit received 17 inches, Castle Peak 16 inches, Soda Springs 16 inches, Kingvale 16 inches, and Blue Canyon received 7 inches.

National Weather Service Meteorologists are keeping an eye on the next round of precipitation forecast to arrive in the higher elevations of the mountain on Saturday.

By Sunday evening, snowfall amounts will be heavier with levles dropping to between 5,500 and 6,500 feet.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the “brunt of the storm” according to the National Weather Service when levels will drop to 3,500 feet Monday, and down to 2,500 feet Tuesday night.

“We’ll see a big storm coming in later this weekend and continuing to early next week,” Mueller said. “Once again probably see some snow mixed in with the rain. Tuesday night is when they really start to fall, below 3,000 feet.”

So far Meteorologists and forecasters have a high confidence for precipitation and mountain snow impacts though the exact amounts and snow levels should become clearer as the event gets nearer.

Forecasters are calling for three to four inches of additional precipitation between Sunday and Tuesday for the Grass Valley area and an additional four feet of snow over Donner Summit.

